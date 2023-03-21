Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 196.79. however, the company has experienced a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/01/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is above average at 19.68x. The 36-month beta value for LOW is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOW is $225.41, which is $31.54 above than the current price. The public float for LOW is 594.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on March 21, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW stock saw a decrease of 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LOW, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LOW Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.27. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Frieson Donald, who sale 9,411 shares at the price of $197.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Frieson Donald now owns 17,888 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $1,853,967 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 15,301 shares at $203.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 28,353 shares at $3,118,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +6.61. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.