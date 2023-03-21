Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)’s stock price has decreased by -11.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. but the company has seen a -16.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) is above average at 4.07x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LIZI is $1.70, which is $1.06 above than the current price. The public float for LIZI is 28.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of LIZI on March 21, 2023 was 422.51K shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has seen a -16.82% decrease in the past week, with a -32.73% drop in the past month, and a -21.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for LIZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.18% for LIZI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at -31.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -17.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7854. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at +3.96. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.