Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LWLG is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on March 21, 2023 was 713.85K shares.

LWLG stock's latest price update

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has decreased by -8.80 compared to its previous closing price of 4.66. however, the company has experienced a -17.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LWLG’s Market Performance

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has experienced a -17.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month, and a -36.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.14% for LWLG stock, with a simple moving average of -42.67% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -26.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -29.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Dec 02. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 5,182 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $219,108 using the latest closing price.

Lebby Michael Stephen, the Chief Exec. Officer of Lightwave Logic Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Lebby Michael Stephen is holding 63,643 shares at $9,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.