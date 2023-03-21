Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LSI is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSI is $128.82, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for LSI is 84.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for LSI on March 21, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

LSI) stock’s latest price update

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI)’s stock price has increased by 3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 121.19. however, the company has experienced a 5.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Public Storage Bids for Rival in Unsolicited $11 Billion Offer

LSI’s Market Performance

LSI’s stock has risen by 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.91% and a quarterly rise of 19.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Life Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for LSI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $126 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSI reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $123. The rating they have provided for LSI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LSI, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

LSI Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSI rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.70. In addition, Life Storage Inc. saw 27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSI starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 6,130 shares at the price of $99.73 back on Dec 20. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 71,921 shares of Life Storage Inc., valued at $611,345 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the CEO of Life Storage Inc., sale 5,044 shares at $131.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 61,305 shares at $661,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.63 for the present operating margin

+51.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Storage Inc. stands at +34.50. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.