Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 12.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LBRT is $21.79, which is $8.86 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 166.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRT on March 21, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a -4.29% decrease in the past week, with a -14.14% drop in the past month, and a -16.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.61% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LBRT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

LBRT Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 17,324 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,120,015 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $278,743 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,137,339 shares at $815,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.