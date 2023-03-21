LendingClub Corporation (LC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is 2.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LC is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is $12.57, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for LC is 101.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On March 21, 2023, LC’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC)’s stock price has increased by 5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 6.66. but the company has seen a -2.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/27/22 that Apple, Intel, Tesla, Levi Strauss: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

LC’s Market Performance

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has seen a -2.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.28% decline in the past month and a -21.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for LC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.39% for LC stock, with a simple moving average of -38.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $10 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LC reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for LC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LC Trading at -24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, LendingClub Corporation saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who sale 38,322 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Nov 28. After this action, ARMSTRONG ANNIE now owns 165,435 shares of LendingClub Corporation, valued at $386,293 using the latest closing price.

Momen Ronnie, the Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking of LendingClub Corporation, sale 28,607 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Momen Ronnie is holding 180,173 shares at $288,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corporation stands at +22.97. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LendingClub Corporation (LC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.