JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (JBLU) Stock: A -13.76% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen a -3.95% decrease in the past week, with a -21.09% drop in the past month, and a 0.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.76% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of -14.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 10 as "hold," and 2 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.75, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 322.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on March 21, 2023 was 8.83M shares.

JBLU stock's latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that U.S. Airlines Expect Strong Demand as Travelers Find Postpandemic Routines

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $12.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 582,776 shares at $12,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.