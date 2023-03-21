IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 4.61. but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is $8.80, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on March 21, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ’s stock has seen a -2.09% decrease for the week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month and a 21.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for IonQ Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

IONQ Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 35.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.