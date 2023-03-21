Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock Experiences -3.27% Monthly Change

In the past week, IR stock has gone down by -0.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.27% and a quarterly surge of 7.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is above average at 37.49x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $63.77, which is $6.55 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 404.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on March 21, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has increased by 3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 53.91.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.83. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, sold 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.