Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, IMPP stock has gone down by -3.20%, with a monthly decline of -32.26% and a quarterly plunge of -44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.28% for IMPP stock, with a simple moving average of -54.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 189.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume for IMPP on March 21, 2023 was 7.18M shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. but the company has seen a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMPP Trading at -30.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1837. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.