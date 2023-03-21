Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The public float for IMH is 25.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMH on March 21, 2023 was 77.22K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

IMH) stock’s latest price update

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH)’s stock price has increased by 64.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. however, the company has experienced a -2.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMH’s Market Performance

IMH’s stock has fallen by -2.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.96% and a quarterly rise of 70.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.66% for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for IMH stock, with a simple moving average of -17.30% for the last 200 days.

IMH Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.06%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMH fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3361. In addition, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. saw 92.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMH starting from RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011, who purchase 850,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Feb 02. After this action, RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 now owns 3,550,000 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., valued at $308,550 using the latest closing price.

PICKUP RICHARD H., the 10% Owner of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., sale 925,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that PICKUP RICHARD H. is holding 2,700,000 shares at $316,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMH

Equity return is now at value -301.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.