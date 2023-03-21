ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 20.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) by analysts is $27.29, which is $8.23 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of IBN was 7.32M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a 1.95% increase in the past week, with a -2.25% drop in the past month, and a -6.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.35% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +15.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 97.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 10.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.