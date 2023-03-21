HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 33.25. However, the company has experienced a -3.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 8.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.61.

HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On March 21, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 2.49M shares.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC stock saw a decrease of -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.75% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.25. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.