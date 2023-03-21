HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is above average at 11.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $28.71, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HPQ on March 21, 2023 was 6.21M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 28.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a 3.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.87% drop in the past month, and a 5.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to HPQ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, HP Inc. saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 7,380 shares at the price of $29.87 back on Mar 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 22,648 shares of HP Inc., valued at $220,441 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 7,380 shares at $29.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 19,936 shares at $214,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.