Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Stock Observes -11.26% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen a 53.26% increase in the past week, with a 33.02% gain in the past month, and a 43.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.54% for HSTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.39% for HSTO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HSTO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HSTO is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of HSTO on March 21, 2023 was 907.64K shares.

HSTO) stock’s latest price update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO)’s stock price has increased by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSTO Trading at 36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.00%, as shares surge +34.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +53.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0152. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 69.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.