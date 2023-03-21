Haleon plc (HLN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is 28.53x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Haleon plc (HLN) is $3.38, which is $329.0 above the current market price. The public float for HLN is 2.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On March 21, 2023, HLN’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

HLN) stock’s latest price update

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc (HLN) has experienced a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a 2.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for HLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for HLN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.53% for the last 200 days.

HLN Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +4.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Haleon plc saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Haleon plc (HLN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.