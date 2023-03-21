GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GRWG stock has gone down by -12.21%, with a monthly decline of -32.80% and a quarterly plunge of -37.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for GrowGeneration Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.45% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 3.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRWG is $4.79, which is $1.93 above the current price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on March 21, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GRWG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -27.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at -58.87. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.