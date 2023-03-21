Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 4.17x. The 36-month beta value for GNW is also noteworthy at 1.08.

The public float for GNW is 489.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on March 21, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 4.84. However, the company has seen a -4.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW’s stock has fallen by -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.97% and a quarterly drop of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.11% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from Gupta Rohit, who sale 90,691 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gupta Rohit now owns 258,579 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $567,127 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Daniel J IV, the EVP, CFO & CIO of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sheehan Daniel J IV is holding 782,023 shares at $2,188,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.