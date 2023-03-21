General Electric Company (GE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 165.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Electric Company (GE) by analysts is $96.23, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GE was 8.17M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 90.29. however, the company has experienced a 1.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that GE’s Secret Jet Engine Is a Secret Weapon for the Stock

GE’s Market Performance

GE’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.98% and a quarterly rise of 46.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for General Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for GE stock, with a simple moving average of 40.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $88 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to GE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

GE Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.09. In addition, General Electric Company saw 37.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Pecresse Jerome, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $74.13 back on May 11. After this action, Pecresse Jerome now owns 15,943 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $106,895 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Paula Rosput, the Director of General Electric Company, purchase 1,200 shares at $77.65 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Reynolds Paula Rosput is holding 5,563 shares at $93,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Electric Company (GE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.