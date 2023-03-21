GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $0.92, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGS on March 21, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has increased by 41.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a 38.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WGS’s Market Performance

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has experienced a 38.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.81% drop in the past month, and a 80.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.90% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.57% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -45.95% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.33%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +38.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4325. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 91.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 92,644 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Mar 10. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 308,574 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $33,333 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 35,200 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 178,430 shares at $12,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. Equity return is now at value -35.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.