Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has increased by 2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.45. However, the company has experienced a 1.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $4.31, The public float for FSM is 286.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on March 21, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stock saw an increase of 1.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly increase of -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.77% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.