Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a 3.83% increase in the past week, with a 0.24% gain in the past month, and a 17.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $71.10, which is $8.23 above the current price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on March 21, 2023 was 5.17M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 61.22. but the company has seen a 3.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a 3.83% increase in the past week, with a 0.24% gain in the past month, and a 17.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $73 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.24. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Jensen Keith, who sale 98,374 shares at the price of $60.18 back on Feb 23. After this action, Jensen Keith now owns 4,569 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $5,920,323 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 11,035 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $659,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.