FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) has gone up by 4.59% for the week, with a -7.12% drop in the past month and a 9.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for FLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for FLT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Right Now?

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLT is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLT is $240.40, which is $41.48 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 71.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for FLT on March 21, 2023 was 540.39K shares.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT)’s stock price has increased by 6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 187.20. however, the company has experienced a 4.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that Fleetcor Strikes Board Agreement With Activist Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $254 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLT reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $208. The rating they have provided for FLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLT, setting the target price at $203 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

FLT Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.15. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. saw 8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLT starting from King Alan, who sale 1,379 shares at the price of $223.38 back on Sep 12. After this action, King Alan now owns 9,250 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., valued at $308,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.97 for the present operating margin

+72.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stands at +27.85. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.