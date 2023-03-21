Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)’s stock price has increased by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 108.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FISV is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FISV is $128.13, which is $17.31 above the current price. The public float for FISV is 621.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FISV on March 21, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stock saw a decrease of 6.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Fiserv Inc. (FISV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.61% for FISV stock, with a simple moving average of 8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.55. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 13,059 shares at the price of $116.02 back on Mar 02. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 0 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $1,515,105 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 13,059 shares at $115.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 13,059 shares at $1,502,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.