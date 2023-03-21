First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN)’s stock price has increased by 4.73 compared to its previous closing price of 30.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) by analysts is $36.17, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for FFIN is 136.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FFIN was 562.05K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

The stock of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen a 6.03% increase in the past week, with a -15.91% drop in the past month, and a -6.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.43% for FFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.64. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from Nickles Robert Clark Jr, who purchase 9,146 shares at the price of $32.75 back on Mar 14. After this action, Nickles Robert Clark Jr now owns 72,785 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $299,532 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Murray Hamilton, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 100 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Edwards Murray Hamilton is holding 39,959 shares at $3,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares Inc. stands at +41.38. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.