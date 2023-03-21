Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSLY is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSLY is $14.35, which is -$1.19 below the current price. The public float for FSLY is 111.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLY on March 21, 2023 was 4.82M shares.

FSLY) stock’s latest price update

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 15.33. However, the company has seen a 12.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Fastly Results ‘Beat All Around.’ The Stock Soars After Receiving Upgrades.

FSLY’s Market Performance

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has experienced a 12.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a 72.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for FSLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.41% for FSLY stock, with a simple moving average of 47.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FSLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLY reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for FSLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FSLY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

FSLY Trading at 26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLY rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Fastly Inc. saw 89.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLY starting from Bergman Artur, who sale 11,163 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bergman Artur now owns 6,597,338 shares of Fastly Inc., valued at $175,794 using the latest closing price.

Shirk Brett, the Executive Vice President, CRO of Fastly Inc., sale 2,907 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Shirk Brett is holding 223,235 shares at $42,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.90 for the present operating margin

+46.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastly Inc. stands at -44.09. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.