Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) by analysts is $9.73, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for FTCH is 285.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.36% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of FTCH was 14.54M shares.

FTCH) stock’s latest price update

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Farfetch Cut Its Profit Outlook but Analysts Are Looking Further Ahead

FTCH’s Market Performance

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has experienced a -4.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.17% drop in the past month, and a 8.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for FTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for FTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -39.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTCH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTCH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCH reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FTCH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCH, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

FTCH Trading at -20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCH fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Farfetch Limited saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.19 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farfetch Limited stands at +15.51. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.