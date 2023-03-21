Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, EXC stock has gone up by 1.04%, with a monthly decline of -1.58% and a quarterly plunge of -1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Exelon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is 20.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXC is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is $45.96, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 991.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On March 21, 2023, EXC’s average trading volume was 6.97M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 42.14. but the company has seen a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

EXC Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.29. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Anthony John Tyler, the CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC of Exelon Corporation, sale 4,451 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Anthony John Tyler is holding 0 shares at $211,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exelon Corporation (EXC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.