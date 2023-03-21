Examining the Volatility of iQIYI Inc.’s (IQ) Stock

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen a -4.74% decrease in the past week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month, and a 85.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.11% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of 57.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

The public float for IQ is 510.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on March 21, 2023 was 19.88M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 6.79. but the company has seen a -4.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/21 that Ex-Tiger Asia Founder Triggers $30 Billion in Large Stocks Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQ reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $4.70. The rating they have provided for IQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IQ, setting the target price at $5.10 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IQ Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.