Evaluating the Ups and Downs of PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) Stock

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has gone up by 2.23% for the week, with a 1.19% rise in the past month and a -1.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.42% for PEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for PEP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is $189.72, which is $11.91 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on March 21, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

PEP) stock’s latest price update

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 175.13. However, the company has seen a 2.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that PepsiCo, Kellogg Sales Jump as Shoppers Splurge on Snacks

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Sell” to PEP, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PEP Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.40. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +10.31. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.