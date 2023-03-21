Evaluating the Impact of -8.22 Increase on Owlet Inc.’s (OWLT) Stock

The stock of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has gone down by -13.66% for the week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month and a -49.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.32% for OWLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.45% for OWLT stock, with a simple moving average of -73.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is $2.03, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for OWLT is 101.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On March 21, 2023, OWLT’s average trading volume was 938.97K shares.

OWLT) stock’s latest price update

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OWLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWLT reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for OWLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OWLT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

OWLT Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWLT fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3871. In addition, Owlet Inc. saw -42.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OWLT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.