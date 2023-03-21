Evaluating the Impact of 1.97 Increase on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) Stock

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a -1.90% decrease in the past week, with a -16.39% drop in the past month, and a -11.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for GS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.00% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is above average at 10.30x. The 36-month beta value for GS is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GS is $400.71, which is $86.26 above than the current price. The public float for GS is 331.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of GS on March 21, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 303.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/18/23 that Inside the relationship with venture capitalists that did Silicon Valley Bank in

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $420 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $370.14. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

GS Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $340.96. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Mar 14. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 17,099,784 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $25,717,600 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 3,749 shares at $10.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 0 shares at $39,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.