Evaluating the Impact of 0.70 Increase on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) Stock

The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 0.01% gain in the past month, and a 3.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.24% for AIMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Right Now?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by analysts is $62.00, which is -$2.44 below the current market price. The public float for AIMC is 64.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of AIMC was 1.07M shares.

AIMC) stock’s latest price update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 61.11. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/21 that 3 Good Reasons to Buy This Small-Cap Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $62 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIMC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.50. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+35.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.