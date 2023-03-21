Equinor ASA (EQNR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is 3.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is $42.33, which is $14.16 above the current market price. The public float for EQNR is 951.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On March 21, 2023, EQNR’s average trading volume was 3.62M shares.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 27.08. However, the company has seen a -5.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQNR’s Market Performance

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen a -5.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.62% decline in the past month and a -24.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.67% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -18.62% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.77. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.72 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 98.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equinor ASA (EQNR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.