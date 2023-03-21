Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) by analysts is $295.86, which is $108.65 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ENPH was 4.19M shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 183.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has fallen by -8.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.07% and a quarterly drop of -38.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -24.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $225 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $282 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.67. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from MORA RICHARD, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $214.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, MORA RICHARD now owns 1,600 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $965,775 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $203.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 97,102 shares at $1,524,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.