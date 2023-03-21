Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 81.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EW is $87.62, which is $6.49 above the current price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EW on March 21, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a 3.75% increase for the week, with a 3.34% rise in the past month and a 11.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $78 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to EW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

EW Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.69. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 4,435 shares at the price of $77.47 back on Mar 15. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 18,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $343,563 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $77.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 60,948 shares at $1,542,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.