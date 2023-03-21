Edison International (EIX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EIX is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EIX is $70.62, which is $2.28 above the current price. The public float for EIX is 382.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on March 21, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

EIX) stock’s latest price update

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 69.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has risen by 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.67% and a quarterly rise of 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Edison International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EIX Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.38. In addition, Edison International saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 155 shares at $67.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,011 shares at $10,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edison International (EIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.