Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) by analysts is $2.40, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EGIO was 947.81K shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO’s stock has seen a -9.05% decrease for the week, with a -44.65% drop in the past month and a -35.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.26% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -63.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -40.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -41.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1070. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.