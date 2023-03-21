Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock Faces 2.31% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, D stock has gone up by 2.62%, with a monthly decline of -4.27% and a quarterly plunge of -5.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for D stock, with a simple moving average of -19.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for D is $61.46, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for D is 832.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for D on March 21, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 55.40. However, the company has seen a 2.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Dominion Energy Launches Business Review to Boost Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to D, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

D Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.63. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $60.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 98,158 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $377,562 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $83.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 110,147 shares at $524,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +5.74. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.