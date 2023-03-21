DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is $22.33, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for DBRG is 135.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBRG on March 21, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

DBRG stock's latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has increased by 4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 10.97. However, the company has experienced a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that Deutsche Telekom Sells Stake in Tower Business for $6.6 Billion

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG’s stock has fallen by -1.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.28% and a quarterly drop of -5.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for DigitalBridge Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for DBRG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $18 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DBRG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

DBRG Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 386,423 shares at $487,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at -15.13. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.