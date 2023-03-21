Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on March 21, 2023 was 414.44K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has increased by 10.96 compared to its previous closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Trump Allowed on Twitter. Digital World Stock Slides.

DWAC’s Market Performance

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month, and a -31.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for DWAC stock, with a simple moving average of -37.19% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.