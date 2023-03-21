Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)’s stock price has increased by 10.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. but the company has seen a -59.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) by analysts is $3.25, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for DBD is 71.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.61% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DBD was 2.08M shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD’s stock has seen a -59.14% decrease for the week, with a -65.69% drop in the past month and a -34.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.36% for DBD stock, with a simple moving average of -60.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $3 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

DBD Trading at -58.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares sank -64.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD fell by -59.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7720. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw -26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from GREENFIELD GARY G, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Feb 14. After this action, GREENFIELD GARY G now owns 172,419 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $50,358 using the latest closing price.

Marquez Octavio, the President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 7,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Marquez Octavio is holding 358,286 shares at $20,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.57 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -16.80. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.