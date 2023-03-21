DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, DICE stock has gone down by -4.19%, with a monthly decline of -10.21% and a quarterly plunge of -22.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) by analysts is $62.71, which is $38.13 above the current market price. The public float for DICE is 45.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.21% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DICE was 438.17K shares.

DICE) stock’s latest price update

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.74 compared to its previous closing price of 28.82. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

In the past week, DICE stock has gone down by -4.19%, with a monthly decline of -10.21% and a quarterly plunge of -22.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for DICE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to DICE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

DICE Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DICE starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,640,000 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Oct 17. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,860,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.