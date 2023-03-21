Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY)’s stock price has increased by 4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 34.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James Corley Dies at 72

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Right Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is $52.88, which is $16.93 above the current market price. The public float for PLAY is 41.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAY on March 21, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY’s stock has seen a 5.21% increase for the week, with a -17.49% drop in the past month and a 4.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.79% for PLAY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Mulleady John, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Mulleady John now owns 78,777 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Pineiro Antonio, the SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $42.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Pineiro Antonio is holding 23,312 shares at $127,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +8.33. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.