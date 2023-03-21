Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) Stock: A -17.61% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has gone down by -10.48% for the week, with a -16.77% drop in the past month and a 24.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.00% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.61% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -32.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) by analysts is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBN was 1.68M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYBN Trading at -15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4456. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.