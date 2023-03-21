CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CVI stock has gone up by 6.01%, with a monthly decline of -8.21% and a quarterly surge of 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for CVR Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVI is $33.40, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for CVI on March 21, 2023 was 800.36K shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 29.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CVI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. Equity return is now at value 74.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.