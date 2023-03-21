Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVT is $9.33, which is -$0.68 below than the current price. The public float for CVT is 465.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of CVT on March 21, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CVT) stock’s latest price update

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 8.34. However, the company has experienced a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CVT’s Market Performance

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.77% gain in the past month and a 54.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for CVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.77% for CVT stock, with a simple moving average of 41.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CVT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CVT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CVT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

CVT Trading at 17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVT fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Cvent Holding Corp. saw 54.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVT starting from NEWMAN WILLIAM J III, who sale 108 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Feb 14. After this action, NEWMAN WILLIAM J III now owns 296,063 shares of Cvent Holding Corp., valued at $801 using the latest closing price.

FRANKOLA JIM, the Director of Cvent Holding Corp., purchase 9,800 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANKOLA JIM is holding 77,800 shares at $45,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.72 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cvent Holding Corp. stands at -15.90. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.