Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a -16.44% drop in the past month, and a -11.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for CPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.23% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 2.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CPG is $10.42, The public float for CPG is 545.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for CPG on March 21, 2023 was 6.02M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has increased by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 5.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a -16.44% drop in the past month, and a -11.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for CPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.23% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.