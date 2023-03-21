Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 57.79. However, the company has seen a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is above average at 13.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is $65.86, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 507.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTSH on March 21, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH’s stock has seen a 1.24% increase for the week, with a -11.54% drop in the past month and a 4.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for CTSH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $68 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Underperform” to CTSH, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.30. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Mackay Leo S. Jr., who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $52.79 back on Nov 07. After this action, Mackay Leo S. Jr. now owns 28,310 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $174,218 using the latest closing price.

Abdalla Zein, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,368 shares at $65.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Abdalla Zein is holding 13,556 shares at $285,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.79. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.