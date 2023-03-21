CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has increased by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 14.92. but the company has seen a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CNX is $19.82, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for CNX is 168.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CNX on March 21, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX’s stock has seen a 2.24% increase for the week, with a -5.59% drop in the past month and a -6.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for CNX Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.